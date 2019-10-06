|
Amelia Krolikowski Lewczuk, 95, of Moosic and formerly of Taylor, entered eternal rest on Saturday at Scranton Health Care. Her husband of 51 years, Michael Sr., died July 22, 2001.
Born in Taylor, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Barako Krolikowski. Amelia dedicated her life to raising her children and taking care of her home. She enjoyed going on bus trips to Atlantic City, was always full of fun and loved to tell jokes. When she was not watching game shows, she was intense on her word puzzles. In the summer months, she enjoyed fishing and going to the cabin in Overton Twp., Bradford County, with her family. She was a parishioner of St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, Old Forge. She most especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as they held a very special place in her heart.
Surviving are a daughter, Debra R. Lewczuk, with whom she resided and who was her caregiver and always by her side; a son, Michael Jr. and wife, Norita, Peckville; two grandchildren, Kelly Conway and husband, Kevin; and Michael Lewczuk and wife, Dr. Jennifer Yeselavage; two great-grandchildren, Molly and Christian Conway; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Joseph, John, Louis and Theodore; and two sisters, Evangeline Obal and Lucille Flora.
Family and friends are invited to attend Amelia's funeral, which will begin Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, 140 Church St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Eduard Shestak, pastor. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge. Friends may call Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas' Church.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 6, 2019