Amelia Loss Liska, 99, of Scranton, died Monday at Mountain View Care Center. Her husband, Steven Liska, died March 24, 1993.



Born June 28, 1919, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Kwiatkowski Loss, she was a member of St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral and also the Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament Society.



She loved her church and her God. She enjoyed polkas, playing bingo, lottery tickets, trips to the casino, cooking and baking, especially pierogies, pigs in the blanket and apple pie. On Good Friday, she made the best tuna casserole that her great-granddaughters, Ava and Brooke Loss, loved.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Bella Bay at Mountain View for their loving care and kindness shown to Amelia. Your kindess was very much appreciated. She will be truly missed and forever loved by her family and friends.



Surviving are a son, John Mychaylo and wife, Alice, Ocala, Fla.; two daughters, Barbara Kalteski and husband, Bernard, Roaring Brook Twp.; and Darlene Navarra, Scranton; a grandson, Nathan Kalteski and wife, Kimberly; a granddaughter, Melissa Lipp and husband, David; great-grandchildren, Brooke and Ava Kalteski, Hailey and Tavis Lipp, and Heather and Derrick Mychaylo; many great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Ann Marie Liska, on July 24; grandson, John T. Mychaylo; and her first husband, John Mychaylo; seven siblings, Frank, John, Peter, Joseph, Walter and Thomas Loss, and Mary Liberosky.



The funeral will be Friday at 9:30 a.m. from the Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave., with Mass at 10 in St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral. Interment, parish cemetery.



Friends and family may call Thursday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Prayer service by ANS, Thursday, 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral, 529 E. Locust St., Scranton, PA 18505.

1131 Pittston Ave

Scranton , PA 18505

