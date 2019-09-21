|
Amelia Phelps, 78, formerly of Archbald, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Gardens at East Mountain, Wilkes-Barre. She was the widow of Robert C. Phelps Sr.
Amelia was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 7, 1940. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Agnes Kopicki, formerly of Scranton.
Amelia was a devoted wife and mother. She made many sacrifices to see her children succeed. She also enjoyed playing bingo with friends.
Amelia is survived by her sons, Robert Phelps Jr. and his wife, Susan, of Archbald; Jason Phelps and his wife, Stacie, of Larksville; Jeffrey Phelps, of Plymouth; and one granddaughter, Jamie Phelps, of Archbald.
Amelia is also survived by her brother, Richard Kopicki and wife, Jeanne; and her sisters, Christine Smolski and her husband, Edward; AnnMarie Davis and Patricia Damiano, all of Homosassa, Fla.
A religious service will be held at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, at Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.
Public visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Chip Animal Farm, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 21, 2019