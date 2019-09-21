Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
570-876-2750
Resources
More Obituaries for Amelia Phelps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amelia Phelps

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amelia Phelps Obituary
Amelia Phelps, 78, formerly of Archbald, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Gardens at East Mountain, Wilkes-Barre. She was the widow of Robert C. Phelps Sr.

Amelia was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 7, 1940. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Agnes Kopicki, formerly of Scranton.

Amelia was a devoted wife and mother. She made many sacrifices to see her children succeed. She also enjoyed playing bingo with friends.

Amelia is survived by her sons, Robert Phelps Jr. and his wife, Susan, of Archbald; Jason Phelps and his wife, Stacie, of Larksville; Jeffrey Phelps, of Plymouth; and one granddaughter, Jamie Phelps, of Archbald.

Amelia is also survived by her brother, Richard Kopicki and wife, Jeanne; and her sisters, Christine Smolski and her husband, Edward; AnnMarie Davis and Patricia Damiano, all of Homosassa, Fla.

A religious service will be held at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, at Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.

Public visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Chip Animal Farm, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now