Amy Basham Pethick, 91, died Feb.19 at home in Cary, N.C.



Born Aug. 26, 1927, in Olyphant, she was the eldest of five children to Alfred J. Basham and Maria Austin Basham. As a young woman, she was an officer in the United States Civil Air Patrol in the waning days of WWII, where she flew patrol in a Stearman biplane and taught Navy pilot ground school. She went on to a varied career as a math teacher for ICS, bookkeeper, bank manager, office manager, tax accountant and legislative clerk for the N.C. State House. In addition, she was a past president of the Abington Jr. Women's Club, active member of White Plains UMC of Cary, N.C., longtime member of the award-winning Carolina Harmony Chorus, accomplished pianist and beloved wife and mother.



Amy lived life well, fully, with grace, and an eye to excellence. She was devoted to it all and generous in her gifts of compassion to all in need.



She is survived by her husband of 68 years, HR "Bob" Pethick, Cary; daughter, Cathryn Pethick, Kensington, Md.; son, Bob Pethick, Califon, N.J.; grandchildren, Kate DeRaffele, Cory Regovich, Alex Gunnerson and Robby Pethick; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Mildred Zielinski; and Gwen Baber (Jim); brother, Al J. Basham; brother-in-law, Dick Pethick, sister-in-law, Lois McDonald; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Anne Praefke; and son, Jim.



A family gathering will be held to celebrate her life at a later date. Interment is in Hawley, Pa.



Contributions may be made in her memory to Carolina Harmony Chorus, P.O. Box 17453, Raleigh, NC 27619.





