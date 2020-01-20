|
|
Amy Elizabeth Gaughan, Old Forge, died Saturday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., West Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial at the Cathedral Cemetery will be private.
Those wishing to pay their respects may do so at the church on Friday from 9 until Mass.
A full obituary notice will be in a later edition of The Times-Tribune.
Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Homes Inc., Old Forge and West Scranton.
