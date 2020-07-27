Home

Amy Essig Lazrovitch, 45, of Tobyhanna, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday morning on July 21, 2020. Amy was a loved, beautiful, adventurous soul. She was a wife, mother, daughter, sister and newly grandmother. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten by everyone she touched.

Known by everyone as a hard worker with an eye for fashion, she had the ability to make anything into a beautiful creation. She spent every chance she had with her loving children and outdoors. Her family is blessed to know that she passed away peacefully, happy and with God in her heart.

Amy was born in Carbondale, Pa., on March 31, 1975, the daughter of Rosemary Herrera and Lawrence Matisko. She leaves behind her husband, Ronnie Lazrovitch. She also leaves behind her three beautiful children, Devon Zachary, 27, of Catawissa; Callen Nicole, 23, of Scranton; and Jordan Alexandra, 18, of Scott Twp.; as well as her maternal grandmother, Dolores Dempsey, of Mayfield; three sisters, Elena Kiernan, 47, of Scranton; Michelle Matisko, 46, of Jermyn; and Maria Herrera, 40, of Kingston; her grandson, the most recent and cherished addition to her family, Devon Odzana Jr. She now joins Thomas Dempsey, her beloved grandfather.

Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


