Amy L. Canavan

Amy L. Canavan Obituary

Amy L. Canavan, 42, of Taylor, died Thursday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Daniel Canavan.

Born in Scranton on Oct. 23, 1977, and daughter of Susan (Syslo) Kumor of Taylor and the late Bruce Kumor Sr., Amy was educated at Riverside High School. Now at eternal peace, she will be forever missed by her family and friends.

She is also survived by her dear friend, Kevin Page; daughters, Sara Canavan of Moosic; and Abigail, Bella and Samantha Canavan, all of Taylor; brothers, Bruce Kumor Jr. and wife, Amber, of Corpus Christi, Texas; and Scott Kumor and fiancée, Sydney, of New York City; a grandson, Hayden; maternal grandmother, Rita Syslo of Scranton; and several nephews.

Also preceding her in death were beloved paternal grandmother, Betty Kumor; paternal grandfather, Martin Kumor; and maternal grandfather, Walter Syslo.

Private arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.


Published in Scranton Times on June 20, 2020
