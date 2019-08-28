|
|
Amy M. Masters, 46, of Dunmore passed away Aug. 3 at home after an illness. Her loving husband, Raymond Call Sr., survives.
A Scranton native, she was born Dec. 15, 1972, and was the daughter of Nancy Masters of Scranton and the late Elmer Masters Sr.
Amy loved spending time with her children, swimming and shopping with Lizzie, attending Ray and Lizzie's sporting events, watching wrestling and collecting purses. She will be forever missed.
Also surviving are her loving children, Elizabeth (Lizzie) and Raymond Call Jr.; siblings, Elmer Jr., Willard, Jay, Luci Kay, Paul, Nancy Ann, Marc and James; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
A blessing service will be Sunday at noon in the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Elliott Cooke, pastor of the Jackson Street Baptist Church, West Scranton.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 10 a.m. until services at the funeral home. Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 28, 2019