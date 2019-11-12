|
|
Amy P. Hackenberg, age 50, of Orangeville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Amy was a resident of her home in Orangeville for over 25 years.
She was born on Thursday, June 26, 1969, in Scranton. Amy graduated from Riverside High School, Taylor, in 1987. She expanded her education by attending Bloomsburg University, graduating in 1991 with a bachelor's degree in education. After graduating college, Amy taught preschool and went on to substitute teach mostly at Central Columbia School District. On July 8, 1989, Amy married her loving husband, Douglas W. Hackenberg. Amy loved spending time with her family and friends, and helping at Camp Courage and vacation Bible school. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, crafting and jewelry making. Amy also enjoyed spending time at her family farm in Sunbury.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 30 years, Douglas W. Hackenberg, at home; two children, Matthew D. Hackenberg, of Sunbury, and his girlfriend, Katie Thomas; Emily P. Hackenberg, of Orangeville, and boyfriend, Travis Creveling; her father, Anthony Del-Vecchio and wife, Susan, of Lancaster; her mother, Diane DelVecchio and her companion, Robert Reed, of Scranton; four siblings, Tina, wife of Robert Jones, of Spring Brook Twp.; Michael DelVecchio and wife, Kristy, of Lancaster; Tamara, wife of Daryl Bish, of Gainesville, Fla.; and Adam Basalyga and wife, Stephanie, of Waverly; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, Nov. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Allen Funeral Home Inc., 745 Market at Eighth streets, Bloomsburg.
The Allen Funeral Home Inc. is honored to be serving the Hackenberg family.
Friends and family wishing to send a memorial gift, share a personal memory or offer condolences to the family, a memorial tribute page in Amy's honor and a sympathy store are available at www.Allen?FuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 12, 2019