Anastasia "Nellie" Eboli, 98, of Dunmore, passed away peacefully and in the arms of the Lord on Sunday morning. Her husband, Canio J., passed away in 1998. She celebrated her 98th birthday on March 18.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Anna Kohut and was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. She was employed by the Scranton Garment Manufacturing Co. for many years before retirement.
Nellie kept a spotless home and took excellent care of her family. Her door was always open to family and friends and her famous line was "sit down and eat something." She always had an open ear for anyone that wanted to talk and never had a bad word for anyone and would never judge anyone. Family and church meant everything to her and she was known to cook large meals and send them out to her family. She was a devout Catholic who attended daily Mass and said several rosaries a day for her family. She also had a strong devotion to St. Ann and would always attend the Novena. Nellie always greeted people with a friendly smile and a welcoming "hello" and always said "please" and "thank you." She was the best babysitter for her grandchildren walking them home from school and preparing an enjoyable snack for them, something they will never forget. She was often seen sitting on the floor playing dolls and school or outside playing basketball with them. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Nellie's family would like to thank the entire staff at the Dunmore Health Care Center for their endless care and compassion given to her. They all went out of their way to aid her in any way possible, no request was too large for any employee there. She loved each and every one working there. We would also like to extend our thanks to Dr. Salvatore Lawrence for his endless care of our mom over the years and also to Dr. Gus and the entire staff at Geisinger Community Medical Center. Also, a thank you to Father John Doris who was always at mom's side when she needed spiritual enrichment and it meant so much to her.
Surviving are sons, Stephen A. and wife, Janice; and Daniel J. and wife, Michele, all of Dunmore; grandchildren, Sheila Eboli, Mayfield; Nicholas Eboli and Christopher Eboli, both of Dunmore; Timothy Eboli, Philadelphia; Jonathan A. Eboli and wife, Jessica, Olyphant; Maria N. Cillo and husband, Josh, North Carolina; Christina M. Becchetti and husband, Tyler, Scranton; great-grandchildren, Emily Sashko, Mayfield; Grace Anna Eboli, Nathan Stephen Eboli, both of Olyphant; and Parker Samuel Becchetti, Scranton; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Ann; and a son, Joseph D.; sisters, Evelyn, Mary Catherine and Helen; and brothers; Martin and Stephen. She was the last sibling living of the Kohut family.
Due to the current health crisis, services will be private. Interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.
Memorial contributions in honor of Anastasia Eboli may be sent to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore, PA 18512.
