Anastasia "Nancy" Mazur, 93, a former resident of Mount Cobb, died on Thursday night at Ocean County Medical Center, Brick, N.J. Her husband, Joseph F. Mazur, died on June 28, 2007.
Born in Dickson City, she was the daughter of the late Luke and Ksenia Pronko Sheruda. She later resided in Blakely and after marriage moved to New York City. They came back to Blakely in 1972 and moved to Mount Cobb in 1976. In 2016, she moved to New Jersey to be near her daughter.
Nancy was a graduate of Dickson City High School and was a certified nurse's aide who did home health calls until she was 80. She was a member of All Saints Orthodox Church, Olyphant, where she was active on their council, a past financial secretary, a choir member, peroghi and kolachi maker, worked at the church picnics and will be fondly remembered by the children for the treats she brought them every Sunday. She was also a member of the American Legion Post 327 Olyphant Ladies Auxiliary and loved to travel, spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and do crafts.
She is survived by one daughter, Linda Carole Creighton and husband, John, of Barnegat, N.J.; two granddaughters, Heather Mazur and Tiffany Mazur; great-grandchildren, Victoria Lynn, Corey Joseph, Damon Joseph and Mikayla Marie; two sisters, Amelia Kuzmiak and Dorothy Maday; one brother, Peter Sheruda; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Francis Mazur, who died in July 2001; four sisters, Ann Solomon, Mae Reagan, Helen Barry and Jean Masko; and four brothers, John, Michael, Joseph and Steven Mazur.
Graveside services will be private for the immediate family at All Saints Orthodox Cemetery, Peckville, with the Rev. Joshua Schooping presiding.
Memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 207, Olyphant, PA 18447; or The Monastery of St. Tikhon of Zadonsk, 175 St. Tikhons Road, Waymart, PA 18472.
Due to the current health circumstances, family and friends are asked to visit www.hudak-osheafuneralhome.com to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 19, 2020