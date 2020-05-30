Home

Carmine J & Louis C Parise Funeral Home & Crematory Service
89 Farview St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-3640
Andraa Falvo Hemmler

Andraa Falvo Hemmler Obituary
Andraa Falvo Hemmler, 52, a lifelong resident of Carbondale, died unexpectedly on Thursday at her home after a sudden illness.

Born Aug. 1, 1967, in Carbondale, she was the daughter of Mary Spizzirri Falvo, of Carbondale, and the late Anthony J. Falvo.

Andrea was a graduate of Carbondale Area High School and was a licensed nail technician. She had previously worked at the Cottage Hose Co., Osprey Ridge Nursing Home, Carbondale Nursing Home and most recently for NHS in Carbondale. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale.

She is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Private funeral services will be held from Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale.

Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.

To share condolences and photos with Andrea's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 30, 2020
