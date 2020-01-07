|
Andre "Andy" Marcinko, 49, of Dickson City, died Sunday at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton. His partner in life was Donna Faltynowicz.
Born in Scranton, son of Andre Marcinko and the late Alyce Littlejohn Marcinko, he attended Mid-Valley High School and was a self-employed mechanic.
Andy was a devoted father and partner. He loved his children fiercely and will be terribly missed by all who knew him.
Also surviving are a daughter, Tarren Marcinko; two sons, Cole and Brennin Marcinko, Dickson City; a brother, James Marcinko and his wife, Sabrina, Olyphant; a niece, Brielle Marcinko; a nephew, James Marcinko Jr.; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Andy was also preceded in death by a twin brother, Jeff.
A funeral service will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. from the Michael Wargo Jr. Funeral Home, 812 E. Scott St., Olyphant. The interment will be private.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 5 to 7.
