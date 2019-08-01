Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Andrea Jenkins
Andrea Joy Jenkins Obituary
Andrea Joy Jenkins, 58, of Clarks Summit, was welcomed into heaven on July 21. She was the wife of Edward Jenkins.

Also surviving are three children, Christopher and wife, April; Brian and wife, Julie; and Kori Russo and husband, Anthony Russo II; a brother, Scott Leavitt and wife, Cherie; eight grandchildren, Mackenzie, Gwendolyn, Logan, Vivienne, Brian Jr., Madelyn, Skylar and Anthony III; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Shawn Campbell.

The family will receive friends today from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

Interment will take place privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 1, 2019
