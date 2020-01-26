|
|
Andrea S. "Andy" Bonfiglio, 47, affectionately known as Andy, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 24.
Born Dec. 15, 1972, in New Milford, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Thomas Bonfiglio of Reeders and the late Theresa (Stanley) Bonfiglio.
In addition to her father, Andrea is survived by her brother, Mark Bonfiglio and his wife, Danielle Fleming, of Dunmore.
She graduated from Immaculate High School in Somerville, New Jersey, in 1990. Andrea loved listening to music, and loved animals and spending time with friends and family. She loved shopping and purses, especially Coach, which she has a collection of. Although her time with us was short, she will always be remembered by her big heart, big smile, sense of humor and her ability to love unconditionally.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 N. 5th St., Stroudsburg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 9 a.m. at the Church of St. Matthew, 78 Ridgeway St., Stroudsburg.
Interment will follow in the St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Meriden, Connecticut.
The family would like to thank the Slate Belt Health and Rehabilitation Center, and St. Luke's Hospice Care for the wonderful care they provided Andy when she needed it the most. The family would also like to thank the Salisbury House for its commitment to Andy and the mental health community.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or any nonprofit organization of your choice.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 26, 2020