Andrea Zilla, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the age of 72.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; mother, Sophie Kuchinski (Kluk); father; John Kuchin-ski; and brother; Jack Kuchinski.



She is survived by her daughter, Melissa and her husband, Jason, and their daughters, Alayna and Kylie, all in Camp Hill, Pa.; her son, Ron and his wife, Angela, and their daughter, Samantha, all in Harrisburg; and her son, Brian and his wife, Trina, and their daughters, Sydney and Ashley, all in Wellesley, Mass.; and numerous cousins and friends.



Andrea graduated from Cathedral High School in Scranton in 1964. After passing up a full scholarship to attend Pepperdine University, she chose to raise her family while holding positions at various firms in accounting and clerking before retiring from USPS in 2003. Andrea enjoyed her retirement and loved visiting with her children and granddaughters, to laugh, play cards and trivia games, share stories and to feed them home-cooked meals, including her delicious, sheet cake, pancakes and bacon. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



Andrea lived modestly and wished to pass modestly. At her request, there will be a cremation and no public viewing. She wishes for all who knew and loved her to remember her in their fondest memories.



In lieu of condolence gifts, please consider a donation to your in Andrea's name.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., Throop. Send online condolences to [email protected]

