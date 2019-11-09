|
Andrew B. Lukasewicz Jr., of Factoryville, passed away Friday morning at Riverside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Taylor. Born March 14, 1955, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Andrew B. and Barbara Clark Lukasewicz, of Factoryville.
He attended Lackawanna Trail High School. Andrew enjoyed bowling, reading, hunting, golf and most of all, spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Andrew B. Lukasewicz, died 1975, and his sister, Mary "Chris" Gaultney, died 2007.
Andrew is survived by his mother, Barbara Clark Lukasewicz, of Factoryville; four brothers, Stanley Lukasewicz, of Maine; Stephen (Fran) Lukasewicz, of Peckville; Timothy (Sally) Lukasewicz, of Nicholson; and Dennis (Pam) Lukasewicz, of Scranton; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville. Interment at Abington Hills Cemetery, Clarks Summit, at the convenience of the family.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 9, 2019