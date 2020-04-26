|
Andrew Bitsko III, 72, of Bristol, died April 17 at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in Philadelphia.
Born in Dunmore, he was the son of the late Andrew II and Anne Battle Bitsko. He was a graduate of Dunmore High School and the University of Wisconsin-Superior, where he obtained a bachelor's degree in liberal arts. He settled and raised his two children in Rockville, Md. He was employed as on-air talent by 99.5 FM WGAY in the Washington, D.C., market. Andy also produced and engineered nationally syndicated radio shows, including Bill Hickcock's "Sentimental Journey" and "Front Row Center!" He was a passionate and dedicated youth baseball coach in the Rockville Boys Baseball Association and a member of the community for 25 years.
Before retirement, Andy continued his passion for baseball and entertainment in Scranton as a member of on-field promotions for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons. Upon moving to Bristol, Andy became a trustee and beloved member of the Bensalem Senior Center.
He is survived by his daughter, Carrie Bitsko of San Diego, Calif.; son, Andrew IV and wife, Carla Montecinos Bitsko, of Frederick, Md.; grandchildren, Owen, Nathan and Cam Bitsko; a sister, Marianne Bitsko Mackin and Dave of Warminster; two nieces and two nephews; and brother-in-law, Mike Curley.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Bitsko Curley of Dover; and former wife, Nancy Brace Bitsko, also a Scranton native.
A private graveside service was held in St. John's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Scranton.
Andy would have loved memorial contributions to be made to Bensalem Senior Citizens Association, www.BensalemSeniorCenter.org.
