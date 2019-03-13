Andrew C. Vorozilchak

Andrew C. Vorozilchak, Dun­more, passed away peacefully at home Monday.

Son of the late Apollonia and Andrew Vorozilchak, he was one of five children. Andrew was a proud United States Air Force veteran, retired from PPL and enjoyed working for the Ukrainian Bingo Hall in Scranton. He was a lifelong resident of Dunmore and a Dunmore High School graduate. Andrew was a beloved brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him. He was a joy to be around and will be deeply missed.

Surviving are his brother, Daniel; and three nephews, Andrew, Daniel and Christopher.

He was also preceded in death by his infant brother, Alexander; brother, Joseph; and sister, Joann.

The family would like to thank family friend, Michael Costello, for all his care and attention to taking care of Andrew in his final years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 9:30 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Church. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Throop.

Arrangements by the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 13, 2019
