Andrew C. Vorozilchak, Dunmore, passed away peacefully at home Monday.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew C. Vorozilchak.
Son of the late Apollonia and Andrew Vorozilchak, he was one of five children. Andrew was a proud United States Air Force veteran, retired from PPL and enjoyed working for the Ukrainian Bingo Hall in Scranton. He was a lifelong resident of Dunmore and a Dunmore High School graduate. Andrew was a beloved brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him. He was a joy to be around and will be deeply missed.
Surviving are his brother, Daniel; and three nephews, Andrew, Daniel and Christopher.
He was also preceded in death by his infant brother, Alexander; brother, Joseph; and sister, Joann.
The family would like to thank family friend, Michael Costello, for all his care and attention to taking care of Andrew in his final years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 9:30 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Church. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Throop.
Arrangements by the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.
Mcgoff-Hughes Funeral Home
1401 Capouse Ave
Scranton, PA 18509
(570) 343-3660
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 13, 2019