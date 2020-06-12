|
|
Andrew G. Golden of Scranton died Friday at Allied Services Hospice Unit. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Claire Biloski.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Andrew and Mary Semanko Golden and was a graduate of the University of Scranton. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Before retirement, he was a supervisor for the Pennsylvania Gas and Water Co. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish, Scranton.
Surviving are a brother, Edward and wife, Irene Golden, Dunmore; a sister, Marilyn and husband, Ronald Kaczmarek, Dunmore; and many nieces and nephews, and godchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Francis Golden.
Along with his dedication to the church, he was an avid golfer, loved his visits to Atlantic City and Las Vegas, was a world traveler and was the figurehead of the entire Golden family.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday at Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment was held in St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
Arrangements, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on June 12, 2020