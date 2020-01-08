|
Andrew J. Gowarty Sr., 81, of the Austin Heights section of Old Forge, died Sunday evening at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Josephine "Josie" Myers Gowarty, on May 20, 2010.
Born in Scranton on Feb. 16, 1938, son of the late Andrew and Mary Zabielski Gowarty, Andrew was a graduate of West Scranton High School. For 30 years before his retirement, he worked as a customer service agent for USAir (now American Airlines). Upon retirement, he then served as the maintenance director for United Neighborhood Services.
Always active within the community, Andrew was a former volunteer firefighter for the Eagle McClure Hose Company of Old Forge. Along with being a huge sports fan, especially of the Green Bay Packers and New York Yankees, he also coached at the Old Forge Little League. A supporter of all things Old Forge Blue Devils, he took great pride in watching his grandchildren on the athletic fields. Now reunited with Josie, he'd have it no other way. He will always be missed.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Annette (Gowarty) Tagliaterra and husband, Paul, Old Forge; grandchildren, Andrea and Jordan Alsalahat, and Samantha and Nicholas Tagliaterra; great-grandchildren, Rylan Tagliaterra and Joshua Kuhns; three sisters, Mary and Ann Gowarty, and Theresa Palauskas, all of Scranton; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Andrew Gowarty Jr.; infant daughter, Andrea Gowarty; and brother, Joseph Gowarty.
A lifelong dog lover, he is also survived by his beloved pup, "Buddy," and was preceded in death by pup, "Mikey."
The funeral will be Friday at 9:15 a.m. from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, 620 S. Main St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Burial will follow at SS. Peter and Paul Parish Cemetery, West Scranton.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 8, 2020