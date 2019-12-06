|
Andrew J. Jarbola Jr., Scranton, died Wednesday afternoon in the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit after an illness. Born September 10, 1935, he was the son of the late Andrew Sr. and Mary Yardchick Jarbola. Andy was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Subsequently, he married his high school sweetheart, Catherine "Kay" Jurkonie. In September 2016, they celebrated 61 years of marriage. Catherine passed away in January 2017.
Andy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. He was a longstanding member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Scranton. Andy was a lifelong Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Eagles fan. He recently joked about being able to witness them win world championships. Andy loved fishing, especially with his sons and father-in-law, Jack. He also enjoyed his many trips to Atlantic City to play "craps" with his dear friends, Nick, Mike, Frank and Snopek. "Yo Eleven!"
Surviving are his two sons, the Honorable Andrew Jarbola III and wife, Mary Ann, Moscow; Steven Jarbola and wife, MaryEllen, Scranton; grandsons, Deputy Attorney General Andrew IV and wife, Whitney, Hummelstown; Justin and his wife, Kelsey, Philadelphia; Steven Jr. and Jeffrey, Scranton; his sister, Carolyn Gallo and husband, Frank, Moosic; brother-in-law, William Jurkonie and wife, Sharon, Tennessee; sister-in-law, Audrey Jurkonie, Clarks Summit; nieces, Melanie, Diane, Julie and Annette, and nephew, Glen.
He was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Margaret Jurkonie; brother-in-law, Jack Jurkonie; and nephew, Frankie Gallo.
The family would like to thank his caregivers on 4 South at Allied Skilled Nursing and the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family strongly encourages memorial contributions be made in Andy's memory to the Child Advocacy Center of Scranton.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton.
