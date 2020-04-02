|
Andrew John Yurkanin, 74, of Greenfield Twp., died Monday at Geisinger Community Medical Center.
Born in Peckville, Andrew was the son of the late Andrew and Anastasia Andrunik Yurkanin. He was proud of his European heritage, which included Austria and Czechoslovakia. Husband to the late Gail Smith Yurkanin, he spent his early years living in Peckville. After he was married, he moved to Binghamton, N.Y., Tunkhannock and finally Greenfield Twp.
He was a talented machinist at Acker Drill Co. from 1973-2012 and was loved by his co-workers. He fondly talked about them often.
Outside his career, he dedicated his time to raising 11 children. He loved to work outdoors, caring for his garden and farm animals. He enjoyed fishing. He was a man of few words, lived a simple life and enjoyed simple things. He enjoyed putting his bird feeders out, then sitting on his porch watching the birds. Andrew enjoyed his old Western movies.
He was a dedicated, disciplined man, who worked hard to support those he loved. For many years, he would voluntarily pick up and distribute food to local charities and farmers, always looking to give to others.
His greatest legacy is his 11 children and his faith in Jesus. He loved to tell how faithful the Lord had been in his life, providing all his needs.
He was married to the love of his life Gail for 50 years, who passed away in 2018. He was a loyal husband who never left her side through it all. After her passing, he missed her and spent days at the cemetery. There is beauty in a true love story, knowing they have been reunited and are with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in everlasting peace. They are free from the heartaches of this world and together again. "To Live is Christ, To Die is Gain" - Philippians 1:21.
The family would like to express special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Geisinger CMC ICU for their care and concern during this difficult time when we could not be by his side.
Surviving are seven sons, Andrew and wife, Amanda, Sellersville; Aaron and wife, Danielle, Montdale; Matthew and wife, Rebecca, Mesa, Ariz.; Donald and wife, Rachel, Jefferson Twp.; Joel and wife, Amy, Dickson City; Jeric and wife, Debbie, Archbald; Reigner and wife, Kara, Jessup; four daughters, Gaileen and husband, Erick, Archbald; Jessica and John Ayers, Nicholson; Bethany, Greenfield Twp.; Rayah Scott and husband Dean, Clifford; 21 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lillian Rzucidlo, Jermyn; and Sister Janet Yurkanin, Scranton; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Helen McConnell.
Due to current health concerns, private graveside services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 2, 2020