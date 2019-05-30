Andrew Kalinowski, 83, of South Scranton, passed away at Mountain View Care Center, on Monday, May 27. Andy's wife of 58 years is the former Charlotte Webb.



Born in Scranton, he was a son of the late John and Mary Bozymanski Kalinowski. He was a member of St. Ann's Basilica Parish. Prior to retirement, Andy worked at Fitchburg Products in Moosic.



Andy was a loving and caring husband and will be deeply missed.



Also surviving are a sister, Teresa Volski; a brother-in-law, Robert Webb and wife, Irene; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by brothers, Walter, Stanley, Edward and Harold Kalinowski; sisters, Stefanie, Mary and Jean Kalinowski; Joann Piazza, Dorothy Rutkoski and Helen Bombidge.



In accordance with Andrew's wishes, he has been cremated.



Friends and family may attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, June 3, at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Basilica, 1233 St. Ann's St., to be celebrated by the Rev. Francis Landry, followed by interment of cremated remains at Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements, Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.



Published in Scranton Times on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary