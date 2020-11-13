Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Lepka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Lepka Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Lepka Jr. Obituary

Andrew Lepka Jr. of Scranton died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Regional Hospital of Scranton following a brief illness.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Andrew and Stella Semerka Lepka. A graduate of West Scranton High School, prior to retirement he worked for CCI, and most recently for Moranco Inc.

Surviving are daughter, Andrea Gilbert and husband, Kyle; stepchildren, Joseph Dranchak; Marie Dranchak; and Tammy Szajkowski and husband, Thomas; five grandsons and granddaughters, Alexys, Kelsey, Madison, Erin, and Marisa Deal; three great-grandchildren; and brothers, Michael, Buddy, John, and Paul Lepka.

He was preceded in death by longtime companion, Marie Dranchak; stepson, Michael Dranchak; and brother, Robert Lepka.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Entombment at Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum will follow. Friends and family may call Monday in the funeral home from 9 a.m. until service time. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -