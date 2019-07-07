Andrew M. Powanda, 74, a resident of Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton, and formerly of Olyphant, died Wednesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.



Born in Olyphant, son of the late Andrew A. and Kathryn Repchak Powanda, he was a member of Queen of Angels Parish at St. Michael's Church, Jessup. He was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School, Olyphant, and attended the University of Scranton. Andy served more than 20 years with the United States Air Force, including three tours of duty in Vietnam. After leaving the Air Force, he worked at Johnnie's Service Station, Dickson City, for many years.



Andy was a kind and thoughtful son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. He was an excellent bowler, rolling several 300 games. He was honored to serve his country with the Air Force, and he will be deeply missed.



Surviving are a sister, Margaret Greco, Dunmore; nieces and nephews, Anthony Greco and wife, Mary Ann, Dunmore; Jean Marie Alu and husband, Dan, Dunmore; Juneann Greco, Dunmore; and Carolyn Rose and husband, Eugene, Clarks Summit; seven grandnieces and grandnephews; and four great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.



He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, John Greco.



A memorial Mass will take place July 26 at 10 a.m. in Queen of Angels Parish at St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Inurnment of cremains will take place at Indiantown Gap VA National Cemetery, Annville.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.





Published in Scranton Times on July 7, 2019