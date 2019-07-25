Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Powanda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew M. Powanda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew M. Powanda Obituary
Andrew M. Powanda, 74, a resident of Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton, and formerly of Olyphant, died July 3 at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.

A memorial Mass will take place Friday at 10 a.m. in Queen of Angels Parish at St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Inurnment of cremains will take place at Indiantown Gap VA National Cemetery, Annville, at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.