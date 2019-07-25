|
Andrew M. Powanda, 74, a resident of Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton, and formerly of Olyphant, died July 3 at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.
A memorial Mass will take place Friday at 10 a.m. in Queen of Angels Parish at St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Inurnment of cremains will take place at Indiantown Gap VA National Cemetery, Annville, at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on July 25, 2019