Andrew P. Crowley, 75, of Bethlehem, and formerly of Endwell, N.Y., and Forest City, passed away peacefully at Moravian Village Memory Care Unit in Bethlehem, on Friday, March 13. He was the widower of Anne Coar Crowley, who predeceased him in March 2018.
Born Jan. 31, 1945, in Newton, Mass., son of the late J. Elmer and Helen Willis Crowley, he was a member of Ascension Parish in Forest City and St. James Catholic Church in Johnson City, N.Y.
Andrew graduated from Binghamton High School in 1963 and graduated from Fort Wayne, Indiana's St. Francis College in 1967. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served as a food service specialist at home and abroad from 1967-1971, after which he went on to open, own and operate Endwell Hardware, from which he retired.
Andrew was an avid gardener, animal lover, fisherman and reader, and a gentle, patient soul who acquired a massive family when he married Anne in 1997 (after a 13-year courtship). He and Anne enjoyed domestic and international travel in their retirement and cherished their time spent with family and friends at their Lewis Lake cottage, where his vegetable and flower gardens were prolific and his true pride and joy. He would never turn down a homemade meal or a baked-with-love dessert, and was ever-conscious of maintaining fitness to accommodate those cravings. An introvert to Anne's "social butterfly," Andy was a loyal, kind, witty and solicitous son, husband, brother and stepparent.
Andrew is survived by a brother, Robert Crowley and his wife, Janice Endresen, of Ithaca, N.Y.; his brother-in-law, John Bonestell, of Cornelius, N.C.; his stepchildren, Catherine Green Luzzi (Bob Cox), of Bethlehem; Lawrence F. Coar (Maureen), of Leonardtown, Md.; Mary Aileen Jackson (Eddie) of Martinez, Ga.; Stanley F. Coar (Dee), of Tunkhannock; Marilyn Dolly (John), of Arendtsville; and Nancy English (Nick), of State College; numerous nieces and nephews; and many stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Andy was preceded in death by his sister, Joanne Bonestell; and his sister, Kathleen and her husband, Michael Klepfer; as well as Anne's three siblings and their spouses; and two of her adult children, Anne Coar Hodgins and Michael S. Coar.
Due to current public health policy, private funeral services will be held with interment in St. Agnes Cemetery, Forest City. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852; or to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 20, 2020