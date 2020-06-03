|
|
Andrew (Drew, Andy) Panek III, age 57, a lifelong resident of Taylor, died Monday morning at home. He is survived by his beloved wife, Deborah Jordan Panek. Wed on Oct. 12, 1985, the couple was married for 34 years.
Born Feb. 21, 1963, and raised in Taylor, he was the son of Andrew "Boomer" Panek Jr. of Taylor and the late Jane (Delmar) Panek. Drew graduated Riverside High School in 1981. He worked at Hygrade Pants Factory in Taylor and he then went on to earn an associate degree from Lackawanna Junior College and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Scranton. A longtime employee of Allied Services, he most recently served as IT systems director.
Drew was Deb's skillful handyman who enjoyed camping, fishing and skiing. He had great times with friends and family on Vermont ski trips. He also enjoyed his annual family trips to the New Jersey shore and fishing trips to Westport, Canada. In Westport, he had lifelong friends and held the trip dear to his heart. He coached his sons in baseball at the Taylor Little League and in basketball at the Taylor Community Center: great memories were certainly made. An avid Dallas Cowboys and Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan, he was also a Philadelphia Phillies fan where he made many trips to Citizens Bank Park. He also looked forward to golfing and having good times with his three buddies.
He is survived by his loving sons, Jordan Panek and wife, Ariel McKeown, Pittsburgh; and Andrew Panek IV, Taylor; sister, Cheryl Luzetski, Dallas, and her companion, Dan Volpe; brother, Paul Panek and wife, SamiLyn, West Pittston; aunt, Joyce and uncle, Mike Kapuschak; in-laws, Jack and Carole Jordan; brothers-in-law, John Jordan Jr.; and Ron Jordan and wife, Ann; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made in Drew's name to the Center for Suicide Awareness, c/o P.O. Box 845, Kaukauna, WI 54130.
Private arrangements are under the care of Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on June 3, 2020