|
|
Andrew Radwanski, 49, a Moosic native and a 25-year guest of the Lynett Village of Allied Services in Scranton, passed away Tuesday afternoon at Regional Hospital of Scranton.
Born on Dec. 1, 1969, and raised in Moosic, Andrew was the son of Regina (Exeter) Meyer of Colorado Springs, Colo., and the late Chauncey Radwanski.
Despite any limitations he may have had, Andrew still enjoyed his life. While wearing a perpetual smile, he laughed often and brought his trademark humor to those around him. He loved children, especially his beloved nieces and nephews, and he adored his extended family at Lynett Village. He will certainly be missed.
He is survived by his siblings, Jeane Decker, of Moosic; Tracey Radwanski and wife, Debra of Moosic; Jill Smiley, of Hegins; Eddie and Frank Meyer, of Colorado Springs; nieces and nephews, Megan Osterhout and husband, Josh; Joshua Barnes, Austin Decker, Aylah Decker, Tristen Lisnock; and a great-niece and a great-nephew, Kaliannah and Kaiden Osterhout.
A celebration of Andrew's life by the Rev. Dr. Michael Shambora, pastor of the Moosic United Methodist Church, is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Interment, Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Saturday from 2 until services.
In lieu of flowers and with the family's deepest appreciation to all the staff of the Lynett Village, memorial contributions may be made in Andrew's name to the Allied Developmental Services c/o 475 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508. Please visit the funeral home website for directions or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 31, 2019