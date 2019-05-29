Andrew Robert Gyuriska, 82, of Dunmore, died Thursday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center. His late wife was the former Joan Novajosky.



Born in Dunmore, he was the son of the late Andrew and Mabel Fleckenstein Gyuriska. Andrew was a retiree of the Garment Outlet and worked for the Leslie Fay Co. He was a member at Pocono Farms Country Club and worked for Dunmore School District as a crossing guard. Andrew was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the community.



Andrew is survived by a son, Robert A. Gyuriska; a daughter, Debra G. Coleman; granddaughters, Jamie Albert; and Ashley Kramer Gyuriska and wife, Monica Kramer Gyuriska; a niece, Sharon Highhouse; and two nephews, Chris Grega and Alan Novajosky.



The funeral will be Friday at 10 a.m. in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Burial will immediately follow in the Dunmore Cemetery.



Friends may call from 9 until the time of service. The family will be gathering at Junior's, Dunmore, to celebrate Andy all day.



Rest in peace, Big A. We love you.



To send the family an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

