Andrew S. Pechusick, 85, of Carbondale, died Wednesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. His wife, the former Jacquline Cost, died in 1976.

Born in Mayfield, son of the late Stephen and Eva Kolanage Pechusick, Andy was a graduate of Mayfield High School and was a United States Navy veteran. Andy was a self-employed refrigeration and electrical contractor.

Andy is survived by a son, Andrew Pechusick Jr. and wife, Joan, Carbondale; a daughter, Patricia Anderson and husband, Daniel, Mechanicsburg; two grandsons, Mark Thomas and Robert Snyder; two great-grandchildren, Hayden and Aleena; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Samuel, Nicholas, John and Eugene.

The funeral will be Friday with a Parastas service at 11 a.m. in the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson, by the Very Rev. Mitred Archpriest John Sorochka. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Mayfield, with military honors.

Friends may call Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of service. For directions or condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.


