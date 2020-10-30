Home

Andrew T. Oleksa Jr., 68, Scranton, died Monday at Regional Hospital, Scranton. His wife is the former, Marianne Brady. They celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary on July 14.

Born in New York, N.Y., he was the son of the late Andrew and Eleanor Scalise Oleksa Sr. He was a former shift supervisor at Pizza Hut. Andrew enjoyed sharing his love of music with everyone he encountered. He also enjoyed watching movies.

The funeral will be Monday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Masks and social distancing required.

