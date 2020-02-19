|
Andrew Thomas "Tom" Connors, 73, former resident of the Midvalley in Lackawanna County, Pa., passed away in the early morning on Feb. 15, at Kadima in Campbelltown.
Tom was born on May 2, 1946, in Albany, N.Y., and was raised by Jerome J. Connors and his wife, Anne L. (Barrett) Connors. He enlisted in the United States Army and served for three years as a lineman, including one tour of duty in Vietnam. Throughout life he kept busy by being a former member of the Jessup Hose Company 1 as well as the Cressona Fire Company 1. He was also actively involved with the organization, the Jessup Post 5544 and the Stanley Dengler Post 286 Cressona American Legion. During Tom's time of relaxation, he could be found reading, playing chess, completing word searches, watching wrestling and sitting on his porch. The most important thing in his life was spending time with his loving wife of 43 years, Joanne (Dombkowski) Connors.
Andrew was preceded by his parents; and sisters, Dorothy Yenik and Judy (Yenik) Martin. He is survived by his wife, Joanne Connors; his son, Kevin Connors and his fiancée, Michele Gelches, and her two sons, Carter and Kaden Gelches. Tom is also survived by his relatives, Joseph Yenik, Robert Yenik, Mary (Yenik) Jones and Theresa Yenik.
There will be a committal service at the Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, PA 17003, on Feb. 21, at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to make contributions to the organization by visiting https://www.ihelpveterans.org/.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to make contributions to the organization by visiting https://www.ihelpveterans.org/.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 19, 2020