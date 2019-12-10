|
Angel Marie Kalenick, 50, of Scranton, died Thursday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Born in Scranton, daughter of Yolanda Reid Eckert and the late William Kalenick, she graduated from Scranton Tech High School and earned an associate degree in accounting from McCann School of Business and Technology. She was employed at TJ Maxx.
She enjoyed cooking, going to the camper, bingo with her mom, spending time with her grandchildren and had an undying love for her son. Angel always put the needs of others before her own and was not afraid to speak her mind.
She is also survived by the love of her life of 27 years, Carl Slack, Scranton; a son, Jason Boyd and wife, Megan, Scranton; a stepson, CJ Slack, Scranton; sisters, Mary Lyons and husband, Frank, Avoca; Lisa Davies and husband, Rick, Clarks Summit; Terri Delgado and husband, Francisco, Florida; a brother, BJ Kalenick, Scranton; grandchildren, Jayden, Deztini, Rayana, Arianna, Leland and Makiya; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to give a special thank you to her aunt, Dolores Moore, and the staff at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for all the care and compassion they showed toward Angel.
A funeral service will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton, by Maj. Kathleen Wadman of the Salvation Army. Interment to take place at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call Wedneday from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 10, 2019