Angela A. Page, 94, Scott Twp., died Saturday at Carbondale Nursing Home. Her husband was the late Albin Page.
Born in Mayfield, daughter of the late Joseph and Nicolina Orlando Surace, she was an executive secretary and customer service representative at Pennstar Bank, Carbondale. Angela was a loving aunt to all.
Surviving are a niece, Mary Joy Oakley and family; a nephew, Joseph Cacossa and family; many other nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews.
Services and entombment will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. A memorial Mass will be held at Corpus Christi Church (St. John Vianney Parish), Montdale, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. John Vianney Parish (Corpus Christi Church), 704 Montdale Road., Scott Twp., PA 18447 or St. Ann's Basilica, 1233 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504.
Arrangements by Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 26, 2020