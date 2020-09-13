Home

Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
(570) 942-6241
Angela Francisca Perez Obituary

Angela Francisca Perez, 79, of Nicholson, died Friday at home. Her husband, Dr. Santiago Perez Jr., died in 2018.

Born June 7, 1941 in Ciales, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Jose E. and Maria Esther Lamoso Perez. She was a member of Saint Patrick Church in Nicholson and graduated from the University of Puerto Rico in 1958 with a B.A. She was the office manager for her husband's medical practice for 12 years in Puerto Rico and 27 years in New Jersey.

Her wisdom, kindness and belief in God through the Roman Catholic Church teachings influenced beautifully innumerable lives.

Angela is survived by two sons, Santiago J. Perez and Albert I. Perez; and a daughter, Maria Del Pilar Perez.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Saint Patrick Church, celebrated by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun.

Interment will be held in Saint Michael's Cemetery in Starkville.

Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.


