On Friday, March 1, Angela Genevieve Cantafio of Dunmore met our Lord and Savior in heaven. Waiting and calling for her were her beloved husband of 68 years, "Jimmo"; her mom and dad, Concetta and Nicolas Gatto; and her "girls club," the Socialites.



Born in Scranton, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School and the Pennsylvania State Hospital School of Nursing and was a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, Dunmore.



Angie personified what love and caring was all about. No one could match her homemade spaghetti sauce, raviolis, lasagna, peanut butter pie or lemon lush. A meal at Angie's table would not only satisfy the appetite but also make you realize the excellence of the meal you have just consumed.



There was never a newborn or sick person in her Franklin or Dudley Street neighborhood that Angela did not care for. Every newborn grandchild, niece or nephew's babies received their first bath from Angie. Her nursing career expanded her gentle touch exponentially. Thousands of patients and maybe 100 of Lackawanna County's doctors experienced her special care. She touched so many lives in her 97 years on this earth, and all are so blessed for being a part of this great woman's life.



Surviving are her children, Anthony and wife, Mary, of Jefferson Twp.; Jim and wife, Tracy, of Lancaster; Patricia Moylen and husband, Robert, of East Stroudsburg; grandchildren, Robert Moylen, of Stroudsburg; James Cantafio and wife, Justine, of Scranton; Anthony Cantafio and wife, Rachel, of Baltimore; Lindy Litos and husband, George, of New Jersey; Allyson Moylen, of Pittsburgh; Michael Cantafio and wife, Jamie, of Lancaster; great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Ryan Moylen, Angelina Cantafio, Menos Litos and Lucas Cantafio; sister, Pauline Boechio; many nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her brothers, James, Salvatore, Anthony, Frank; and a sister, Rose.



The family cannot begin to express our heartfelt appreciation to mom's guardian angel, Diane "Dee Dee" Esposito. We are forever grateful to this wonderful person. Also, our thanks to Katherine Koester, a late comer into our family circle but her concern for mom was very special. The family is also grateful to Dr. Maryann McDonald for her competent and compassionate care. Also our special thanks to Sister Donna and Sister Catherine of the order MPF for their weekly visits to mom. Our never ending thanks to the staff and administrators of the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania for making a home for mom.



Please, no flowers; memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph's Center or the animal shelter of your choice.



The funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dunmore. Interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.



Friends may call Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, 301 Chestnut St., Dunmore.

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2019

