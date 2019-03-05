Funeral services have been scheduled for Angela Genevieve Cantafio of Dunmore, who on Friday, March 1, met our Lord and Savior in heaven.
|
She was also preceded in death by her brothers, James, Salvatore, George, Anthony and Frank; and a sister, Rose.
Please, no flowers; memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph's Center or the animal shelter of your choice.
The funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dunmore. Interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, 301 Chestnut St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 5, 2019