Angela Joan Klein, 96, of Scranton, died Saturday at Clarks Summit Senior Living, where she was a resident. She was married to Robert Klein, who died in 2017. The couple was married for 63 years.
Born in Dunmore, daughter of the late Michael and Mary DePrimo Celano, Angela was a graduate of Dunmore High School. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and before her retirement was employed in the local garment industry. Angela was a member of the ILGWU. She also enjoyed volunteering in the gift shop at Regional Hospital Scranton.
Angela was the matriarch of her family; the last surviving sibling. Her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews all cherished her unconditional love, and the fond memories of holidays spent at her and Bob's home. Family was her first priority. One of her greatest joys was meeting her great-granddaughter.
A native Dunmorean, she kept her friendships alive and was an original and current member of the OFC card club founded in 1962.
She is survived by a daughter, Judy Galiney and husband, John, Flemington, N.J.; a son, David Klein and wife, Joan, Scranton; grandchildren, John Kyle Galiney and wife, Stephanie; Lauren Galiney and Jacob Klein; great-granddaughter, Elora; a niece, Maria Szewczyk (James); nephews, Paul and David Evans, Mark Celano (Diane) and Michael Luterzo (Sue); several great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; and cousins.
Angela was previously deceased by five sisters and two brothers; a niece, Michelle Howerton; and nephews, Joseph Luterzo and William Howerton.
The funeral will be Saturday with Mass at 11:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, with visitation in the church from 10 until time of Mass. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Traditional Hospice, 113 W. Drinker St., Dunmore 18512; or Hope House at Fox Chase AstraZeneca , 110 W. Laurel Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19012.
Those attending the viewing or funeral are kindly asked to go directly to the church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the direction of the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home. To leave online condolences, please go to the funeral home web page.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2020