Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home
74 N Main St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1219
Angela M. Atkinson Obituary

Angela M. Atkinson, 88, of Carbondale, died Tuesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Her husband was the late Thomas Atkinson.

Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Frank and Mary Vitkus Molinaro, she was a nurse's aide at Marian Community Hospital and worked at Carbondale Nursing Home. She was a volunteer at many Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church functions including the spaghetti supper and feast, and was a Eucharistic minister.

Surviving are six sons, Philip, John, Paul; Richard and wife, Nicole, all of Carbondale; Mark, Olyphant; and Francis, Vandling; two daughters, Mary Ann Roberts and husband, James; and Nancy, all of Carbondale; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Thomas; a daughter, Amy; and two brothers, Frank and James Molinaro.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.

Arrangements by Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.


