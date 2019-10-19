Home

Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Angela "Angel" Phillips

Angela "Angel" Phillips Obituary
Angela "Angel" Phillips, 73, of Scranton, died Wednesday evening after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving family and was called by the good Lord at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Madeline Chickillo DeStefano and was a graduate of West Scranton High School. She was a member of St. Lucy's Church, Scranton. Before retirement, she worked for Mercy/Regional Hospital, Scranton. She was very fond of the friends she made while working there many years.

Angel, affectionately known by her grandchildren as "Mimi," went above and beyond for her family. She looked forward to having her weekly Sunday dinners to get everyone together. She enjoyed cooking, listening to music and playing her word games. Angel enjoyed taking trips with her family on many traditional holidays. She lived by her many inspirational quotes. Her favorite saying was "it is what it is." She was always there to give advice to anyone in a time of need, which we will miss her immensely.

Surviving are her son, George and wife, Bernadette Halpin Phillips, Dunmore; her grandchildren, Andrew Phillips, Abigail Phillips and Anthony Phillips, all of Dunmore; her sister, Roseann Dougherty, Jermyn; her brother, John DeStefano and wife, Janet, Scranton; two nephews and their wives, Jack Dougherty and Kristen, Jermyn, and John DeStefano and Lisa, of Spring Brook Twp.; a great-niece, four great-nephews and many cousins.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Neal DeStefano; infant sister, Carmella; brother-in-law, Francis "Doc" Dougherty; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St. Friends and family may pay their respects Monday from 9 a.m. until Mass in the church. Interment in Cathedral Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your choice.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 19, 2019
