Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-8345
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:15 AM
Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church
1403 Jackson St.
Scranton, PA
View Map
Angela T. Minella

Angela T. Minella Obituary
Angela T. Minella, 86, a longtime West Scranton resident, died Wednesday at Allied Skilled Nursing Center.

Funeral services will begin Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with a 10 a.m. Mass at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, celebrated by Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery. Relatives and friends may pay respects Monday 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Angela's full obituary will be in Saturday's edition.

Please visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 25, 2019
