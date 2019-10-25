|
|
Angela T. Minella, 86, a longtime West Scranton resident, died Wednesday at Allied Skilled Nursing Center.
Funeral services will begin Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with a 10 a.m. Mass at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, celebrated by Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery. Relatives and friends may pay respects Monday 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Angela's full obituary will be in Saturday's edition.
Please visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 25, 2019