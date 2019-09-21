|
Angeline A. Plis, 87, of Suscon, passed away Wednesday evening, Sept. 18, at the Gardens at East Mountain, after a courageous battle against Alzheimer's disease.
Born in Dupont, she was the daughter of the late Albert Brostowski and the late Amelia (Ascani) Brostowski Stanish.
Angeline was a graduate of Dupont High School and was employed as an area manager at ServiceMaster Corp. until her retirement. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont. Angeline's joys of life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her trips to Atlantic City.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Frank Plis, on July 23, 2006; daughter, Cheryl McDermott; stepfather, Stanley Stanish; and sister, Irene Kasa.
Surviving are her daughter, Susan Russick and her husband, Robert, Suscon; son, Frank Plis and his wife, Denise, West Wyoming; grandchildren, Erica Eifert, Jill Russick, Robert Russick, Sarah Richards and Lauren Strelish; great-grandchildren, Brendan, Megan and Tyler Lee, Wyatt Russick, Isaac and Samuel Richards, and Anthony Strelish; sister, Rosemary Borkowski, Pittston Twp.; nieces and nephews.
Angeline's family would like to thank the staff of the Alzheimer's Unit of the Gardens at East Mountain, Dr. Charles Manganiello and the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice for the wonderful care given to Angeline.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, PA 18641, to be celebrated by the Rev. Thomas J. Petro, pastor. Those attending the funeral Mass are asked to go directly to church Tuesday morning. Private interment will be held in the parish cemetery at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705.
Memorial donations may be made to the Janet Weiss Children's Hospital, 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville, PA 17822.
For additional information or to leave Angeline's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 21, 2019