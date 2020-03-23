|
Angeline "Ange" Morano Giovagnoli, 96, died peacefully Saturday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart surrounded by her children. Her beloved husband, Raymond Giovagnoli, passed away in May of 1998.
Born in Olyphant, she was the daughter of the late Francesco and Maria Portanova Morano. She graduated from Olyphant High School and was a member of Christ the King Parish, Archbald.
Ange was a special woman and loved by all who knew her. She was also a strong woman who knew how to make it through tough times. While her brothers were serving during WWII, she managed the family store, Morano's Market, where she was both butcher and bookkeeper. Her business acumen brought her to managing a bakery shop in the 1970s. Both she and her husband Ray were active in their community as Lions Club and Lioness Club members in their local Jessup Chapter.
Most important to Ange was her family. She made sure she was present for every moment, proudly sitting in the front row of shows, concerts, graduations, weddings and baptisms. She kept many Italian traditions alive and loved to pass them down to her grandchildren. She especially looked forward to the annual Morano Reunion - and welcomed each and every family member with open arms and a second helping of her famous pasta.
Mom/Grammy/Aunt Ange was an adored matriarch with a magical twinkle in her eye. She was tremendously loved and will be forever cherished.
Surviving are her daughter, Barbara, Moosic Lakes; two sons, Raymond and wife, Eileen, Waverly; and Mark and wife, Georgann, Prospect Park. She has five granddaughters, two grandsons, a great-granddaughter, two great-grandsons and one great-great-granddaughter; and countless nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter; three sisters, Theresa Mancinelli, Kitty Armezzani and Mary Famularo; and four brothers, Nick, Mike, John and Tony Morano.
Funeral arrangements are private per wishes of the family and concern for community health. For online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to local charities such as Friends of the Poor, the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, or Jessup Bread Basket-Mid-Valley Food Pantry.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 23, 2020