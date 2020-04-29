|
|
Angeline V. Kersavage, of Forest City, passed away Friday, April 24.
Born in Forest City to the late Frank J. and Antonia Petrochic Rupnik in 1924, she was the youngest of six children, Thomas, William, Frank, Jennie and Mary, all of whom preceded her in death. Mary Fink passed away last year at the age of 104.
In 1950, she married Paul A. Kersavage, who passed away in 1965. Together, they owned and operated Paul's Bar & Restaurant in Forest City, and Angeline continued to operate the business until her retirement. She was a lifelong member of Ascension Parish, Forest City.
In her later active years, Angie along with her companion, Edward Magalski, could be seen snowmobiling and enjoying life to the fullest.
Angie is survived by a son, Paul and wife, Mary Ellen (Kilonsky), and their two children, Kathryn and Kristin.
Private funeral services were held with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City.
Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 29, 2020