Angelo Antzakas, Lake Ariel, formerly of the Bronx, died Tuesday evening at home following an illness. His wife was the former Josephine Leraso.
Born 1922 in Pieris, Greece, he was the son of the late Augustine and Anna Antzakas. He had been a member of the St. Raymond's Parish in New York. Before his retirement, he had been employed by the Botanical Gardens in the Bronx.
Surviving are two sons, Chris of Lake Ariel and Anthony and his wife, Louann, of Coram, New York.
He was preceded in death by a son, Angelo, in 2001.
The family would like to thank Traditional Home Health and Hospice for the excellent care they provided.
Due to the current health crisis, all services will be private.
Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2020