Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care
157 S Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-0630
Angelo Arre Jr.

Angelo Arre Jr. Obituary

Angelo Arre Jr., 80, of Scranton, died June 2 at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Anne E. Thomas. The couple had been married for 16 years.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Angelo Arre and Nettie Hall. He was a graduate of the former Scranton Technical High School and a United States Army veteran.

He truly loved people and would help anyone in need. Angelo loved kids. In addition to raising his own children, he was a foster parent for a long portion of his life. He spent his free time on day trips to the casino or rocking on the front porch with a "cold one." He will be missed dearly - until we meet again.

Surviving are daughters, Gabrielle Arre, Poconos; Luciana Medric, Dunmore; and Erica Arre and Stacey Batzel, both of Carbondale; a son, Lionel Diaz, Scranton; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

There were no public services.

Arrangements by Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.

Published in Scranton Times on June 17, 2020
